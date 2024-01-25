Karter Knox commitment coming soon

The Kentucky Wildcats have already put together a solid class in 2024 and are now working on adding the finishing touches to round it out.

One player that has been on the radar for quite some time is 5-star forward Karter Knox. The brother of former Wildcat Kevin Knox, the connection between the program and the rising star has been undeniable for years.

Now, it appears a decision is coming soon.

In a recent conversation with Travis Branham of 247 Sports, the top-20 recruit made it known that he will be announcing his commitment soon, though a firm date has yet to be set.

“What’s next is I will be committing,” Knox said. “I am not taking any more visits.”

Five-star forward Karter Knox discusses being named a McDonald's All American and being just one of three available 'burger boys', he also discussed his recruitment.



"What's next is I will be committing. I am not taking any more visits." || Story: https://t.co/z2UrIwt1OO pic.twitter.com/6HFAC85wAx — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) January 25, 2024

The final choice will come between four options that include UK alongside Louisville, South Florida, and the NBA G-League. With the Cats getting the most recent visit, the BBN has to feel good about the chances of adding Knox to an already stacked recruiting class.

When talking about Kentucky here is what Knox had to say:

“Coach Cal is a good coach. Probably one of the greatest coaches in college basketball. He coached my brother and got him prepared for the League. He is coaching DJ Wagner, and we were on the same USA team. DJ is going to be a lottery pick, but he [Calipari] knows what he is doing. He has been in the game for too long. It [the visit] was a great experience. When I was a kid and seeing my brother take pictures, going in on meetings where we had to sit out, it was crazy because now I am doing this stuff. I am the one in the Kentucky uniform taking the pictures, and I never really imagined it, but all of the work paid off.”

Sounds like the Cats could be adding another 5-star to the class soon.

Knox is currently ranked as the No. 18 player in the class of 2024 and is the sixth-best small forward in the class via 247 Sports Composite.

Check out some of his highlights below!

