Dick Vitale believes Reed Sheppard should be shooting more

When the season first started for the Kentucky Wildcats, many people did not know what to expect with Reed Sheppard.

However, Sheppard started off hot, scoring double-digits in his first nine of 12 games before entering SEC play, including multiple games scoring 25 points.

Since then, Sheppard has cooled off coming into SEC play where he has scored double-digits in three of the six games since conference play has started. Including in two games where he only scored three points against Missouri and South Carolina.

With Sheppard not scoring as much, some reasons could be he is not making his shots or not shooting as much, well since starting SEC play in three games he has shot the most were five attempts. All of the other games, it has been four field goal attempts.

With Sheppard shooting the ball less, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale is feeling the same way the Big Blue Nation feels: Sheppard needs to be shooting more in games

Reed Sheppard @KentuckyMBB many will say is the best SHOOTER in the nation - check out the # of shots the last 5 games - not more than 4 a game . To me he should get a minimum of 10 shots per game . Reed is so UNSELFISH ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 25, 2024

In 18 games, Sheppard has shot the ball on average 6.5 times per game with an overall 55.6% from the field and is averaging 11.3 points per game, according to Sports Reference.

When Sheppard does shoot, he makes the most of his opportunity 62.4% of his shots are coming from the 3-point line, and he is hitting 54.8% from behind the arc. With his shot selection and with him shooting so well, it would be a surprise if Kentucky does not get Sheppard more shots in the near future.