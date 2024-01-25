Thursday Headlines: CBS projects the rest of the Kentucky Basketball season

Good morning BBN!

As we all recover from the brutal loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, this Kentucky Wildcats team still has tons of potential. Sitting at 14-4 (4-2) on the year, the Cats also have plenty of remaining matchups to make up for the tough losses to this point in the season. The first one is only a few days away in Fayetteville.

With dates against Auburn, Gonzaga, Ole Miss, and Tennessee (x2) on the schedule things could get very interesting in conference play to finish the year. I think the majority of the BBN is now asking the same question; how will the Kentucky team finish?

The writers over at CBS gave us their input on Wednesday as David Cobb, Matt Norlander, and Gary Parrish gave us their takes on how they think the Cats will finish, and their seeding heading into the NCAA Tourney.

Several of the CBS crew are projecting the UK to finish with four more conference losses. On the flip side, however, many think the Cats can still make a deep run in the tourney due to the flashes they have shown through the first part of this season.

Saturday will be a huge test for this young Kentucky team.

Let’s roll.

Tweet of the Day

Reed Sheppard @KentuckyMBB many will say is the best SHOOTER in the nation - check out the # of shots the last 5 games - not more than 4 a game . To me he should get a minimum of 10 shots per game . Reed is so UNSELFISH ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 25, 2024

Dickie V speaks on Reed Sheppard.

