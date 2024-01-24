John Calipari remains confident in his team despite Tuesday’s loss

Tuesday night was not pretty for the Kentucky Wildcats, to say the least, as they were defeated in a road matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Despite the disappointing loss, John Calipari has lost zero confidence in this group and firmly believes in what they are capable of.

Calipari had his weekly call-in show on Wednesday night and had an interesting closing message to end the show.

“I wouldn’t want to be coaching any other team. I love this team. We’re a little young, not fragile, but just not mooses. But so what? Our length the way we shoot it, pass it... I believe in this team. I believe in every individual. Let’s go.”

Tuesday went about as bad as it could have gone, but this team is still very talented and has a legitimate chance of cutting down the nets in March.

