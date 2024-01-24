Khaman Maluach planning a visit to Kentucky and make a decision soon

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to land one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class of 2024.

Back in December, the UK staff made a trip to see 7-foot-2 and 235-pound big man Khaman Maluach out of South Sudan at the Sunshine Prep Showcase. Ever since the visit, the connection between the two programs has only grown stronger.

Now, it appears he will make the trip to Lexington.

According to a report by Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Maluach is planning a trip to Lexington in the coming weeks and is planning a decision towards the end of February.

Khaman Maluach, an elite recruit in the 2024 class out of NBA Africa Academy, is planning to take four more visits in February before making his decision, a source tells @247Sports.



Where will he visit and when does he plan to make a decision? || VIP: https://t.co/yMoeN7F5Ad pic.twitter.com/vX9jUtPA7f — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) January 24, 2024

Alongside the Cats, the talented big man is considering Duke, UCLA, Baylor, and his professional options with the G-league or the NBL in Australia. It’s worth noting that Duke just received a pair of crystal ball predictions to land Maluach.

Currently playing with the NBA Academy Africa, this would be potentially the second prospect that Kentucky was brought to the program, as Ugonna Onyenso started there before coming to the states and playing for Putnam Science Academy.

It’s obvious that the recruitment of Zvonimir Ivisic will not be the last international prospect that the Cats bring in. The changes to the college game (mostly NIL) give more opportunities not only to play on one of the biggest stages in the sport, but also to train and play against future pros in their own right.

This will be an interesting recruitment to follow. Let’s see if the Cats can pull it off.