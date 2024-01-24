Kentucky had some head-scratching minutes distributions against South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats have been one of the most talked about teams in the country this college basketball season. This team has shown some elite offense through the first 18 games.

Against South Carolina on Tuesday night, however, that was not the case.

The Cats only put up 62 points, consistently struggled around the rim, and struggled to shoot the 3 as well. The Gamecocks executed their game plan to perfection, and the Cats struggled to get rolling, but the lineup changing by the UK staff definitely didn’t help get things rolling.

J. Kyle Mann of The Ringer put out a tweet this afternoon that broke down the minute distribution between lineups in Tuesday night's loss. According to the stats, only two lineups played 3+ minutes together, while nine played at least two minutes together.

The hardest number to comprehend is that at least 19 different lineups played at least one minute together against the Gamecocks.

minute distribution for kentucky lineups last night



lineups that played at least 3 minutes together: TWO

at least 2 minutes: 9

at least 1 minute: 19 (!!!!) — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) January 24, 2024

Definitely a head-scratcher at this point in the season, but this Kentucky team does come with some caveats. This was the second game Zvonimir Ivisic has been allowed to play in, and obviously, the staff wants to pair him alongside the right rotation to get the most out of his skill set. But I think this speaks more to depth.

Will Coach Cal start to shorten his rotation in the coming weeks, or will he continue to try and experiment with different rotations? With a huge matchup against Arkansas on Saturday, we won’t have to wait long for our answer, as this will be yet another tough road test for a team that’s struggling on the road.

The Kentucky team has all the pieces to scare plenty of teams in March. Let’s hope it all gets put together by then.