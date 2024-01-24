Where will Kentucky finish in the SEC?

Whew. Tuesday was a rough one for the Kentucky Wildcats.

After becoming one of the biggest storylines in college basketball, Kentucky came crashing down to Earth in Columbia, losing 79-62 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats are now 4-2 in the SEC, putting them in fifth place in the league as of Wednesday.

KenPom is currently projecting the Wildcats to finish 11-7 in conference play, while DraftKings gives them the fourth-best odds to win the league’s regular-season crown, trailing the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, and Alabama.

With that in mind, where do you see Kentucky finishing in the SEC? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QVSXZP/">Please take our survey</a>

