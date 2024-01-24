Wednesday Headlines: Aberration, or a sign of what’s to come for Kentucky Basketball?

Good morning, BBN.

Well, is it really a good morning, after that game last night?

That was easily the worst performance we’ve seen from the Cats this season, and it seems that a lot of the underlying issues that have been hidden by elite offense came to light.

The inability to stay in front of their defenders, the lack of in-bound defense, and just overall bad defensive awareness really caught up with this team.

Not to mention, for the first time this year, the Cats couldn’t get anything going on offense, and it was not a pretty pairing.

So, is this just a good old-fashioned beat down, or is this something that should really concern BBN?

I’d say both. We’ll probably never see this kind of offensive performance from this team again, but defensively, if there isn’t improvement, we could be looking at another first-weekend NCAA Tournament loss.

With only 13 games left in the regular season, Calipari and staff have to figure this out now.

To make things worse, they don’t have much time to get over this loss as they’re back on the road to face a veteran Arkansas team this Saturday.

While the Razorbacks have had a disappointing season, it’s never easy to go into Bud Walton Arena and get a win.

Arkansas is fighting for any scraps they can get, and after an embarrassing loss like last night, the Cats can’t afford to let this one stick around.

Tweet of the Day

Defense is about focus and toughness, and the happy fun good time offense made it really easy to overlook an obvious lack of both for Kentucky all season. South Carolina tonight made it impossible to ignore. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 24, 2024

Spot on Kyle. Spot on.

Headlines

Kentucky Falls at South Carolina on Tuesday – UK Athletics

A Zvonimir Ivisic free throw gave the Cats a 21-16 lead, but the Gamecocks went on an 11-2 run to take a 27-23 lead for good.

Adou Thiero remains out at South Carolina, John Calipari wonders why - KSR

With all the struggles defensively, the Cats could use Adou more than ever right now.

Jensen Castle, Laney Frye Receive Invitations to 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur – UK Athletics

The championship will be held on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat and Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia, from April 3-6.

Baseball Hall of Fame: Billy Wagner falls five votes short, but closer’s numbers look good for 2025 induction - CBS Sports

The MLB Hall of Fame has always been tough to get in, but no way Wagner shouldn’t have secured his ballot.

Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games after NBA test for PEDs - Washington Post

On PEDs and averaging 4, 4, and 1 is pretty wild.

Chelsea storm back to overturn Middlesbrough, reach League Cup final - NBC Sports

What a game!

NBA Power Rankings: 76ers at No. 1 after Joel Embiid’s 70 piece, Clippers and Suns making noise out West - CBS Sports

I’m not going to let Embiid fool me this time... or maybe?

Sources: Bucks in talks with Doc Rivers on head-coaching job - ESPN

Wouldn’t be surprised if this deal is done shortly after you’re reading this.

‘Heckling is what I live for’: Pitt’s Blake Hinson explains ‘disrespectful’ celebration at Duke - Yahoo Sports

From every Kentucky fan, we all support you, Blake.

California sports gambling push fails again - KTLA 5

Easily the biggest market that sports gambling doesn’t have stays away.

As Patrick Mahomes takes on Lamar Jackson, the Mahomes vs. Tom Brady race is also at stake - Yahoo Sports

Are we really going to have to watch another Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl?