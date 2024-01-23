 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ no-show at South Carolina

Kentucky throws an epic dud in conference play.

By Ianteasley
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats got a reality check Tuesday night, as they got hammered in Columbia by South Carolina, 79-62.

From the get, Kentucky was startled by South Carolina’s defense and struggled to get open looks the way that they had been. It also didn’t help that there was a very tight lid on Kentucky’s hoop, and it was easily their worst shooting night of the season.

Absolutely nothing falling tonight while the Gamecocks could not miss for a pretty unconventional offensive performance from a squad that is 13th in pace of play in the SEC.

Kentucky needs to forget about this one, and quick, as they go to Bud Walton on Saturday night in what is now a must-win game for Kentucky to avoid dropping to 4-3 in conference play.

Box Score

Shield your eyes:

MVP

It’s very hard to pick an MVP from tonight’s game, to be quite honest. This is one of the worst games that I have ever seen a John Calipari team play at Kentucky, especially given how well they had been playing. So I’ll give my MVP to you, yes you reading this, for staying up and keeping the television on and watching this game.

Go Cats.

Twitter reactions

