Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ no-show at South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats got a reality check Tuesday night, as they got hammered in Columbia by South Carolina, 79-62.
From the get, Kentucky was startled by South Carolina’s defense and struggled to get open looks the way that they had been. It also didn’t help that there was a very tight lid on Kentucky’s hoop, and it was easily their worst shooting night of the season.
Absolutely nothing falling tonight while the Gamecocks could not miss for a pretty unconventional offensive performance from a squad that is 13th in pace of play in the SEC.
Kentucky needs to forget about this one, and quick, as they go to Bud Walton on Saturday night in what is now a must-win game for Kentucky to avoid dropping to 4-3 in conference play.
Box Score
Shield your eyes:
MVP
It’s very hard to pick an MVP from tonight’s game, to be quite honest. This is one of the worst games that I have ever seen a John Calipari team play at Kentucky, especially given how well they had been playing. So I’ll give my MVP to you, yes you reading this, for staying up and keeping the television on and watching this game.
Go Cats.
Twitter reactions
Final. pic.twitter.com/GC3MgsJo0K— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 24, 2024
John Calipari fixed his offense (even if it doesn't look that way tonight).— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 24, 2024
Now, it's really time for a defensive coordinator. What Kentucky has done all year on that end just ain't it.
Pretty awful effort tonight all the way around— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 24, 2024
Really surprised how terrible the Offense has been
Everything about this game is bad— Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) January 24, 2024
Our effort is bad
Our gameplan is bad
Our execution is bad
The refs are bad
The color commentator is bad
South Carolina has 10 made threes tonight, virtually all of them wide open— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 24, 2024
In the big picture being down 10 on the road to a solid conference opponent is not a big deal. But agree with @CoachDavidSisk about UK having to finish through contact, must learn that lesson tonight.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 24, 2024
I don't even care about the bad shooting, absolutely pathetic that not one player handled physical play. Just a sad effort and the million missed layups shows it— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 24, 2024
Now that we know what a cylinder foul is, what about the other 700 cylinder fouls in this game so far?— Bart Williams (@WtheCoach) January 24, 2024
January 24, 2024
All systems failure tonight. Kentucky punched in the mouth and humbled tonight.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 24, 2024
7 assists
8 turnovers
9-22 layups/dunks
4-13 from three
62 points, lowest point total of the season
Now, how will they respond?
The cylinder rule is so asinine. That's just defense.— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 24, 2024
I agree with the call, but I want two hands on the driver called every single time down the stretch.— Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 24, 2024
I hope they call 50 fouls and the game lasts until midnight.
Definitely a concerning performance at this point. 95% of the season the offense has been great. When it's been ugly, it's been really ugly. Too many open shots. Have assumed the defense will just improve. We shall see. https://t.co/y1JdCJday9— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 24, 2024
Announcer is right. SC should have 40.— Owen (@75toRupp) January 24, 2024
40 fouls.
Felt like this was the week everyone nationally started saying, "Kentucky is a Final Four team." The hype train was rolling. Cats made record time in derailing it. Down TWENTY at South Carolina with six minutes to go. Didn't expect that.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 24, 2024
No sugar coating this. Kentucky just getting whipped.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 24, 2024
One time in college I peed my pants in front of all my friends.— Adam Griggs (@businessraptor) January 24, 2024
UK did that tonight.
South Carolina has now won four of their last seven matchups against Kentucky.— Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) January 24, 2024
Cal has some decisions to make with Justin Edwards. #BBN— Chris Bailey❄️ (@Kentuckyweather) January 24, 2024
Kentucky defends out of bounds under the basket like a bunch of guys who have never played basketball— Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) January 24, 2024
Last 49 minutes of Kentucky basketball against unranked Georgia and South Carolina the Wildcats have been outscored by 33 points!— Jeff D'Alessio (@RedSox4Life1960) January 24, 2024
Guess SC didn’t expect this one. pic.twitter.com/slCZliK5V9— Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) January 24, 2024
That was an ass-kicking. No two ways about it.— Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 24, 2024
Kentucky played as bad as they possibly could…— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 24, 2024
You have to use this as motivation and go get a win Saturday…
January 24, 2024
Loading comments...