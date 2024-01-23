Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ no-show at South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats got a reality check Tuesday night, as they got hammered in Columbia by South Carolina, 79-62.

From the get, Kentucky was startled by South Carolina’s defense and struggled to get open looks the way that they had been. It also didn’t help that there was a very tight lid on Kentucky’s hoop, and it was easily their worst shooting night of the season.

Absolutely nothing falling tonight while the Gamecocks could not miss for a pretty unconventional offensive performance from a squad that is 13th in pace of play in the SEC.

Kentucky needs to forget about this one, and quick, as they go to Bud Walton on Saturday night in what is now a must-win game for Kentucky to avoid dropping to 4-3 in conference play.

Box Score

Shield your eyes:

MVP

It’s very hard to pick an MVP from tonight’s game, to be quite honest. This is one of the worst games that I have ever seen a John Calipari team play at Kentucky, especially given how well they had been playing. So I’ll give my MVP to you, yes you reading this, for staying up and keeping the television on and watching this game.

Go Cats.

Twitter reactions

John Calipari fixed his offense (even if it doesn't look that way tonight).



Now, it's really time for a defensive coordinator. What Kentucky has done all year on that end just ain't it. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 24, 2024

Pretty awful effort tonight all the way around



Really surprised how terrible the Offense has been — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 24, 2024

Everything about this game is bad



Our effort is bad

Our gameplan is bad

Our execution is bad

The refs are bad

The color commentator is bad — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) January 24, 2024

South Carolina has 10 made threes tonight, virtually all of them wide open — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 24, 2024

In the big picture being down 10 on the road to a solid conference opponent is not a big deal. But agree with @CoachDavidSisk about UK having to finish through contact, must learn that lesson tonight. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 24, 2024

I don't even care about the bad shooting, absolutely pathetic that not one player handled physical play. Just a sad effort and the million missed layups shows it — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 24, 2024

Now that we know what a cylinder foul is, what about the other 700 cylinder fouls in this game so far? — Bart Williams (@WtheCoach) January 24, 2024

All systems failure tonight. Kentucky punched in the mouth and humbled tonight.



7 assists

8 turnovers

9-22 layups/dunks

4-13 from three

62 points, lowest point total of the season



Now, how will they respond? — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 24, 2024

The cylinder rule is so asinine. That's just defense. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 24, 2024

I agree with the call, but I want two hands on the driver called every single time down the stretch.



I hope they call 50 fouls and the game lasts until midnight. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 24, 2024

Definitely a concerning performance at this point. 95% of the season the offense has been great. When it's been ugly, it's been really ugly. Too many open shots. Have assumed the defense will just improve. We shall see. https://t.co/y1JdCJday9 — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 24, 2024

Announcer is right. SC should have 40.



40 fouls. — Owen (@75toRupp) January 24, 2024

Felt like this was the week everyone nationally started saying, "Kentucky is a Final Four team." The hype train was rolling. Cats made record time in derailing it. Down TWENTY at South Carolina with six minutes to go. Didn't expect that. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 24, 2024

No sugar coating this. Kentucky just getting whipped. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 24, 2024

One time in college I peed my pants in front of all my friends.



UK did that tonight. — Adam Griggs (@businessraptor) January 24, 2024

South Carolina has now won four of their last seven matchups against Kentucky. — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) January 24, 2024

Cal has some decisions to make with Justin Edwards. #BBN — Chris Bailey❄️ (@Kentuckyweather) January 24, 2024

Kentucky defends out of bounds under the basket like a bunch of guys who have never played basketball — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) January 24, 2024

Last 49 minutes of Kentucky basketball against unranked Georgia and South Carolina the Wildcats have been outscored by 33 points! — Jeff D'Alessio (@RedSox4Life1960) January 24, 2024

Guess SC didn’t expect this one. pic.twitter.com/slCZliK5V9 — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) January 24, 2024

That was an ass-kicking. No two ways about it. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 24, 2024