Where Kentucky sits in the latest ESPN and CBS Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats have become one of the more popular picks for a Final Four run after a 14-3 start to the season.

With wins over ranked North Carolina and Miami (well briefly, anyway) teams, there are still plenty of opportunities coming up, including matchups against Auburn and two games against Tennessee, for this UK team to keep climbing the rankings.

Joe Lunardi, however, is not as high on this Cats team as some others, as he still has them sitting at a 3-seed in his latest Bracketology. The bracket he has the Cats playing in, however, is jam-packed with potential matchup storylines.

In Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology, Kentucky is a 3-seed and there are A LOT of potential storylines here.



Round of 32: Memphis, Cal vs Penny

Sweet 16: Wisconsin, 2015 Final Four rematch

Elite Eight: Duke/UConn, Blue blood matchup pic.twitter.com/9rJHxsmpqe — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 23, 2024

It starts off with a matchup against High Point, who was once coached by UK legend Tubby Smith. Then let’s assume the higher seeds win their matchups. It would set up a round-of-32 date with the Memphis Tigers. That storyline writes itself thanks to Penny Hardaway.

If the Cats defeat the Tigers, a potential matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers could be in the waiting in the Sweet 16 after the two programs had legendary Final Four clashes in 2014 and ‘15.

Then comes a date with UConn or Duke in the Elite Eight, two of the sport’s premier programs.

Elsewhere, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm just released his latest Bracketology, which has Kentucky up to a 2-seed in the Midwest with Purdue as the top seed. If the high seeds win, the Wildcats would face South Dakota State in the opening round, FAU in the Round of 32, Marquette in the Sweet 16, and Purdue in the Elite Eight.

Also in this region are 11-seed Texas A&M, 4-seed Oklahoma, 5-seed San Diego State, and 6-seed Texas Tech.

These are obviously some very early predictions that are going to move around by the time Selection Sunday gets here, but if there was ever a team the BBN would like to have in a redemption bracket situation, this is the team.

We could also see the Cats continue to push for a higher seed with some Quad- 1 opportunities on the schedule, starting off with South Carolina this evening.

Let the fun begin, folks.