2 Wildcats named to 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game roster

The Kentucky Wildcats will once again be represented in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

On Tuesday, the 2024 roster was revealed, featuring 5-star Kentucky signees Boogie Fland and Jayden Quaintance, who will be on the East Team. Quaintance is ranked No. 8 overall by 247 Sports Composite, while Fland is No. 17.

Also making the roster was 5-star recruit Karter Knox, who just wrapped up an official visit with the Wildcats. He will be on the West Team and is ranked No. 18 overall in the 2024 class.

Just missing the cut was 4-star shooting guard Billy Richmond, who committed to Kentucky in December. He’s currently ranked No. 20 overall.

Also missing the cut was 4-star shooting guard Travis Perry, ranked No. 71 overall, and 4-star center Somto Cyril, ranked No. 44. Both signed with Kentucky during the early signing period.

In total, seven of this year’s All-Americans are set to play in the SEC next season, led by Texas Longhorns signee Tre Johnson, ranked No. 5 overall.

