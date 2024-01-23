Liam Coen says he’s staying at Kentucky

With the NFL coaching carousel still ongoing, we’re likely still several weeks away from it coming to a close. That means Kentucky Wildcats assistant Liam Coen could still emerge as a candidate for offensive coordinator openings.

The Tennessee Titans just hired Brian Callahan to be their new OC, and many wondered if Callahan would look to hire Coen to reunite him with Will Levis. However, it appears Callahan will be calling the offensive plays, so it’s hard to see Coen wanting to be their OC. After all, he left the Los Angeles Rams after just one season of being their OC but not calling plays.

And with no clear interest from other NFL teams, it’s starting to look like Coen isn’t going anywhere, and he agrees.

In an interview with KSR’s Zack Geoghegan, Kentucky commit Stone Saunders revealed that Coen says he’s staying at Kentucky.

After visiting Lexington over the weekend for the first time since the fall, Kentucky QB commit Stone Saunders hung out with Liam Coen, Vince Marrow, and Daikiel Shorts.



"Coen said he’s staying, so that was great news for everybody," Saunders told KSR.https://t.co/RnP6jQJ8kt — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) January 23, 2024

Now, obviously, things can change, but this is certainly a positive development in what’s been a stressful couple of weeks for Kentucky Football after Coen interviewed with the Chicago Bears.

Let’s hope Coen is here for the long haul.

Be sure to read Saunders’ full interview with KSR.