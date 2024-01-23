 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liam Coen says he’s staying at Kentucky

Wonderful news.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: USA TODAY Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the NFL coaching carousel still ongoing, we’re likely still several weeks away from it coming to a close. That means Kentucky Wildcats assistant Liam Coen could still emerge as a candidate for offensive coordinator openings.

The Tennessee Titans just hired Brian Callahan to be their new OC, and many wondered if Callahan would look to hire Coen to reunite him with Will Levis. However, it appears Callahan will be calling the offensive plays, so it’s hard to see Coen wanting to be their OC. After all, he left the Los Angeles Rams after just one season of being their OC but not calling plays.

And with no clear interest from other NFL teams, it’s starting to look like Coen isn’t going anywhere, and he agrees.

In an interview with KSR’s Zack Geoghegan, Kentucky commit Stone Saunders revealed that Coen says he’s staying at Kentucky.

Now, obviously, things can change, but this is certainly a positive development in what’s been a stressful couple of weeks for Kentucky Football after Coen interviewed with the Chicago Bears.

Let’s hope Coen is here for the long haul.

Be sure to read Saunders’ full interview with KSR.

