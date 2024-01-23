Kentucky vs. South Carolina game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 PM ET at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

The energy is at an all-time high for the Kentucky Basketball team right now.

Big Z made his long-awaited debut for the Cats this past Saturday, and it was absolutely electric. He came in and showed off every skill he had, and he even got a flagrant foul and a technical foul to make up for lost time!

It seems unfair that a team averaging 90.8 PPG heading into that Saturday win over Georgia is able to add an asset like Big Z halfway through the season, but that’s where we are.

Ahead is a tough road battle with the surging Gamecocks. They’re 15-3 on the season, and every time the Cats play in South Carolina, it’s a struggle. They have a veteran team that plays tough and is aggressive on the defensive end.

