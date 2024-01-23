Karl-Anthony Towns makes history while breaking Timberwolves’ single-game scoring record

The Kentucky Wildcats dominate the NBA at the moment. With plenty of high-level players across the league, one former Cat last night made history for one Western Conference franchise.

Karl Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and KAT decided to join Joel Embiid in the history books, as both players scored above 60 points on the night. It was the first time since 1978 that two players scored 60+ points on the same night.

Unfortunately for Towns and the Timberwolves, they came up just short, falling to the Hornets, 128-125.

Towns finished with 62 points on 21/35 shooting and 10/15 from three. He also added eight rebounds and two assists.

Towns also made Kentucky Basketball history with his performance. According to Corey Price of the UK Sports Network, Towns became the first player in the program to have multiple 60+ points games in the NBA.

.@KarlTowns is the first former @KentuckyMBB player to have multiple career 60-point games in the NBA — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 23, 2024

John Calipari and his staff have consistently produced elite NBA talent since they arrived in Lexington, and due to that fact, they will continue to pull in elite high school players each year.

This Kentucky team also features six or seven players who will enter the league next season, adding to the overall total of former UK players in the league.

Congrats to KAT on a historic night!

Here is every 60-point game from a center since Wilt's last in 1969:



- Robinson in 1994

- Shaq in 2000

- KAT in 2022

- Embiid tonight

- KAT tonight



That's three in 54 years, then two in one night. And KAT is the second center ever, along with Wilt, with multiple 60-point games. — Zach Kram (@zachkram) January 23, 2024

