Tuesday Headlines: South Carolina Gameday Edition

Tonight the Kentucky Wildcats take their two-game winning streak on the road to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. While the Wildcats are now-ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, you would think their win streak would be greater than two games.

However, the last time Kentucky was on the road, they were outlasted by the Texas A&M Aggies in an overtime shootout.

So while Kentucky was able bounce back nicely against Mississippi State and Georgia at home this past week, they’ll need to show just how great they can be with back-to-back road trips to South Carolina then Arkansas on Saturday.

The Gamecocks have been a nice surprise in the Southeastern Conference so far this year, sitting at 15-3 on the season with a 3-2 record in league play.

They’re led by junior guard Meechie Johnson (16.7 points per game) and senior forward B.J. Mack (13.8 points per game).

Given the fact that Kentucky’s defense has been a bit underwhelming, either or both of these players could have a big night against the Wildcats.

But as long as Kentucky continues to play dominant offense — including the recent emergence of Zvonimir Ivisic — they should be able to get out of Columbia with a win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points with ESPN’s Basketball Power Index giving them a 63.5% chance to win. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM ET with television coverage on the SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

MANAGER GAMES RANKING UPDATE @UK_Managers slide in at #1 in our second ranking of the year. All teams ranked have played a minimum of 2 games. See where your team is ranked at https://t.co/zh638TjvDz! pic.twitter.com/SX1orOmU71 — Manager Games (@ManagerGames_) January 23, 2024

How awesome is this?

