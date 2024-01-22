Liam Coen could be a candidate for the Titans OC job, but the Bengals appear unlikely

Liam Coen is going to be a hot commodity for NFL teams, and a potentially golden situation for the Kentucky Wildcats’ offensive coordinator just opened up.

The Tennessee Titans, who recently fired Mike Vrabel, have come to terms with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to be their next head coach.

Now, the offensive coordinator position in Tennessee is waiting to be filled, and Coen will likely be in the mix for it.

The good news for Kentucky is that Coen does not appear to be in the mix with the Bengals. There’s an obvious connection there since Bengals head coach Zac Taylor briefly worked together with Coen with the Los Angeles Rams.

For now, the Bengals’ focus is on quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher becoming their next OC, according to The Athletic reporter Paul Dehner Jr.

However, you do have to wonder if that connection will lead to Taylor recommending Callahan hire Coen to be his OC.

The succession plan has been in place for a while now with the #Bengals.



QBs coach Dan Pitcher has been groomed and more than ready.



The front office will need to ensure the deal gets done as Pitcher weighs other opps, but this is his OC job. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 23, 2024

What does Coen bring to the table? Well, for starters, he is an elite offensive mind. Coen was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 prior to rejoining Kentucky for the 2023 season after a successful 2021 season with Will Levis under center in Lexington.

Coen was also the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Wildcats in 2021. That means Coen worked closely with Levis, who transferred from Penn State that season. Levis erupted onto the scene when given the chance and will likely be the starter for Tennessee next season.

The connection between the two (Levis had, by far, his best season in college with Coen running the offense) could be a huge factor for Callahan while looking for his first OC.

Nothing is set in stone as of now, but the writing is on the wall, as Coen to Tennessee would make a ton of sense. It will be interesting to see if the addition of Callahan ushers in an entire regime change.

Regardless, Coen to Tennessee seems like a real possibility now, but at least the Bengals don’t appear to be a threat at this time.