DJ Wagner earns SEC Freshman of the Week award

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Kentucky Wildcats have claimed the SEC Freshman of the Week award.

This time, it’s DJ Wagner who earned the league’s weekly freshman honor following his performance in Kentucky’s wins over Mississippi State and Georgia. It’s also the 100th SEC Freshman of the Week honor for the Wildcats during the John Calipari era.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound New Jersey product averaged 12.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in the Wildcats’ 2-0 week, which now has them at 14-3 overall and 4-1 in SEC play. He shot a combined 11/20 from the field and 3/7 from deep.

Wagner notched his first career double-double with 18 points and a career-high 10 assists in the win over Georgia.

For the season, Wagner is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per contest while reaching double figures in five of his last six games.

Wagner has now earned this award an SEC-high three times this season. Reed Sheppard (twice) and Aaron Bradshaw (once) have also earned it.

