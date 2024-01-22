Liam Coen not going to the Bears

The Chicago Bears will not be hiring Kentucky Wildcats assistant Liam Coen as their next offensive coordinator.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bears are hiring Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator for the same position.

Coen previously interviewed with the Bears.

The #Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources.



Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB. pic.twitter.com/otzxYRkDvZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

This means there’s a good chance Coen will be sticking with the Wildcats, but they’re not completely out of the woods yet. Six NFL teams have yet to hire a new head coach, and once they do, those newly hired coaches could interview Coen to be their new OC.

Still, this was a major step toward keeping this offense intact for the 2024 season. With Coen, former 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff, a veteran offensive line, and a dynamic group of skill players, this has the potential to be one of the better offenses in college football next season.

Let’s hope we get to see that come to fruition.