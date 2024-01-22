Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings Edition

Over the past week, Kentucky handled business against Mississippi State (90-77) and Georgia (105-96). Their offense continues to produce at a historic pace, and the emergence of Zvonimir Ivisic on Saturday took that to an entire new level.

Big Z’s ability to stretch the floor, defend the rim, and control the glass is exactly what Kentucky hoped to see from their big man. His debut came with just half of the season left to play, but it appears that it’ll be well worth the wait.

On the schedule for this week is a trip to South Carolina on Tuesday before getting back on the road for a matchup at Arkansas on Saturday.

Kentucky has only played three true road games so far this season, so having two back-to-back in conference play will be a good test for head coach John Calipari and his team.

While the team’s offense has been able to shoulder the load in almost all of their games this season, one improvement the Wildcats could make this week is a spike on defense. They’ve allowed their last five opponents to average more than 86 points per game.

As we’re now less than two months away from March Madness, the clock is ticking to really improve at that end of the court. They certainly don’t have to be perfect, but an improvement is needed if they want to consider themselves as true Final Four contenders.

Tip-off for Tuesday's game in Columbia is scheduled for 7 PM ET with television coverage on the SEC Network, while Saturday’s game in Fayetteville is scheduled for 6 PM ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Tip-off for Tuesday's game in Columbia is scheduled for 7 PM ET with television coverage on the SEC Network, while Saturday's game in Fayetteville is scheduled for 6 PM ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Saturday night was electric.

