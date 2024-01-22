UK gets a prediction to land Karter Knox, but the G-League is lurking

The Karter Knox recruitment is ramping up for the Kentucky Wildcats, especially after missing on top-five recruit VJ Edgecombe, who committed to Scott Drew and Baylor.

Knox just wrapped up an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend, so what’s next?

According to Jamie Shaw of On3, both Kentucky and the G-League Ignite are the two favorites in the recruitment. Shaw also made sure to note that Knox is a take for Kentucky, as some had wondered if he had a committable offer from John Calipari and Co.

Knox has very close ties with the three schools in his recruitment (Kentucky, USF, and Louisville) — Knox has an older brother who currently plays for South Florida; The Knox family is also very close to Kenny Payne, as he was the lead recruiter during Kevin Knox’s recruitment to Kentucky; and of course, Kevin Knox played for the Wildcats during the 2017-18 season.

However, according to Shaw, it seems it may be coming down to Kentucky and the G-League, though he stressed that he did not know if an official offer had been made by the G-League to Karter Knox.

To this point, there hadn’t been a prediction of any kind logged at Rivals, 247 Sports, or On3.

However, that just changed, as Cats Pause editor Chris Fisher just logged a prediction in favor of Kentucky to land Knox with a confidence level of 7.

The way things are trending, you have to feel good about Kentucky’s chances in this one. A timetable for a decision has not been set.

You can read Jamie Shaw’s full intel here.

