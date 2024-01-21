Big Z goes 1-0 vs. Georgia but 0-1 vs. the water bottle

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, but there was a new face taking the floor.

Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic was officially ruled eligible early Saturday and was finally able to play for the Cats on Saturday night.

The debut for Big Z was one of the coolest moments that has happened for Kentucky basketball.

Big Z entered the game and immediately made an impact with a big block followed by a behind-the-back pass to Antonio Reeves for a 3 that brought the Rupp Arena crowd to its feet.

His next stint on the floor was even more electric than the first, as he drilled four shots (three from 3-point range) and had the Rupp crowd fired up.

Despite the outstanding debut for Big Z, there was still one loss that he suffered on Saturday at the hands of the water bottle.

The camera was showing Big Z during a timeout with his current stats displayed on the screen, and then Big Z hilariously squirted himself in the face with the bottle.

The video was being posted all over Twitter, and after the game, Big Z responded by saying, “1-0 for the bottle.”

It was an outstanding debut for Big Z, and this Kentucky Basketball team just got even better than it already was.

1-0 for the bottle https://t.co/cTeVDz55N1 — Zvonimir Ivisic (@zvonimir_ivisic) January 21, 2024

