Game Glance: Kentucky hits the road to face South Carolina and Arkansas

It’s hard to imagine living in a world where Kentucky Basketball is even more exciting to watch than it has been to this point. But after experiencing Big Z’s first five minutes as a Wildcat, it appears that things have actually kicked up another notch

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on the 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic when the Kentucky Wildcats take the floor on Tuesday night in South Carolina.

The game is scheduled for a 7:00 PM tipoff with the SEC Network handling the broadcast responsibilities.

The Gamecocks are 15-3 on the season and will be fresh off beating the Arkansas Razorbacks by 13 points on the road on Saturday.

According to KenPom, the Gamecocks’ best wins are over No. 34 Mississippi State, No. 57 Virginia Tech, and No. 61 Grand Canyon.

This is also a venue where Kentucky has suffered some pretty significant upsets, so the Gamecocks will feel confident in adding another one to the list.

Colonial Life Arena has been one of the toughest places to play in the John Calipari era for Kentucky.



UK just 5-4 at South Carolina in his time as UK HC.



Lost ranked as No. 1, No. 10 and No. 17. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) January 21, 2024

Second-year Head Coach Lamont Paris has his squad playing well, with a league record of 3-2. The Gamecocks haven’t allowed an opponent to score 80 points in a single game this entire season. UK’s one of the most lethal scoring teams in the nation, so something will have to give on Tuesday in Columbia.

USC is led in scoring by junior guard Meechie Johnson who’s pouring in 16.7 per game while shooting 37% from behind the arc.

Last year, Johnson scored 26 points to lead the Gamecocks to an upset win over the Cats, so they’re fully aware of what he’s capable of.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7 PM ET on January 23rd

Location: Colonial Life Arena - Columbia, SC

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and the SEC Network (check local listings).

Odds: ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Cats a 63.5% chance of victory, while KenPom has it at 61%.

Early Predictions: KenPom has Kentucky winning 80-77. EvanMiya is going with a 79-75 victory for the Cats.

Coach Cal might as well leave his bag packed because UK will hit the road again this weekend to take on the Razorbacks of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

This one tips off on Saturday, January 27th, at 6:00 PM, with ESPN hosting the coverage.

Eric Musselman’s group is really struggling this year at just 10-8 on the season, which includes just one conference win in four contests.

Normally, a trip to Arkansas is cause for concern. Many say that Bud Walton Arena is the toughest place to play in the conference, but the Razorbacks just seemingly don’t have much juice this year.

Per KenPom, the Razorbacks' best wins are over No. 13 Duke, No. 38 Texas A&M, No. 90 Stanford, and No. 114 UNC Wilmington, who beat Kentucky earlier this season. So while they’ve struggled, the Hogs do have two wins over teams who have beaten these Wildcats.

This looks like the perfect kind of opponent for a young Kentucky team to overlook. However, don’t count on that happening with College GameDay in town, so look for the Cats to be ready to show out in primetime with the national spotlight on them.

Arkansas will play the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels on the road before the Cats come to town, so a brutally tough week for the Hogs, but also a chance to get back on track, so they’ll be hungry.

Kentucky actually lost at home to Arkansas last season before rebounding for a monster win in Fayetteville to wrap up regular-season play, thanks in large part to Antonio Reeves dropping 37 points on 12/17 shooting.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 6 PM ET on January 27th

Location: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, AR

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN/SEC Network (check local listings)

Odds: ESPN gives the Cats a 71.8% chance of victory, while KenPom has it at 74%.

Early Predictions: KenPom has Kentucky winning 88-81. EvanMiya is going with an 85-80 win for the Cats.

How do you see Kentucky faring this week? Let us know in the comments section!