Sunday Headlines: Beating Georgia and moving on to South Carolina

Good morning BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up an exciting win last night as they knocked off the Georgia Bulldogs to move to 14-3 (4-1) on the season. Now, they will have to prepare for a couple of road matchups this coming week, starting it off against a hot South Carolina Gamecocks team in Columbia.

Colonial Life Arena hasn't been a kind place to John Calipari-coached teams over the years, as the Gamecocks always seem to show up when the Cats come to town. But if there is one team in the Cal era that most of the BBN would not be worried about it is this one.

Once again the Cats showed off their elite offensive ability against Georgia, as they cruised for most of the game on Saturday night. Whether it be Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, or DJ Wagner, there are too many guys to effectively slow this Kentucky team down for a full 40-minute game.

Now you add in Zvonimir Ivisic and his electric debut, and things are starting to look even more lethal for the UK on offense.

What made the day even more special was Kentucky honored the 1983-84 team that reached the Final Four, something this team hopes to do.

Tonight Kentucky honored the 1984 final four team! ⚪️



Cool moment, you know Coach Hall was smiling looking down pic.twitter.com/UT6xZq4qyD — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 21, 2024

The real area of concern for this team’s ability to make a deep postseason run will be defense. Can this group get the stops when needed? That will be a question that will likely need to be answered with the tough road environments coming up.

Still, we are going to celebrate the Cat's 14th win this Sunday. It’s going to be a fun last few months of the season.

Go Cats!

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+, with Jeff Piecoro and Christi Thomas on the call. Big Blue Nation also can listen in to the play-by-play on UK Sports Network and / or 630 AM WLAP (locally).

Ivisic scored 11 points in his first five minutes of action, adding three rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal during that same span of time. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.

Fayetteville will be rowdy next Saturday.

The UK wide-out gets recognized for his electric kickoff return vs Clemson.

The junior added another impressive result to a record-breaking weekend for the Wildcats.

Reeves has been the MVP so far this season.

Will the Cats land the five-star forward?

“He (Z) was ecstatic. And it was only a few of us there. The team had left. So, you know, we sent them a message and let him send it out. But it was — he was all smiles.”

The AFC Championship will be held in Baltimore next week.

Looks like Harbuagh will be back in the NFL next season at this point.

Another top-five team goes down.

Earlier this week we asked the BBN to give us their thoughts on Reed Sheppard, and if he would be a one-and-done player for the Kentucky Wildcats this season.

In a close poll, only 42% of voters think that Sheppard will head to the NBA after this season.

It seems to be a toss up at this point, with the lottery being the likely deciding point in this one. If he gets a top-14 guarantee you have to go to the league. Anything else, and the Cats might return one of the best players in college basketball for a sophomore season.