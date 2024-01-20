John Calipari gives an encouraging update on Adou Thiero

The Kentucky Wildcats have yet to play a game without their full roster available this season, yet are still sitting at 14-3 (4-1) on the year and ranked in the top 10 of the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll.

After the decision to grant Zvonimir Ivisic his eligibility, the Cats are now waiting for the return of sophomore forward Adou Thiero, one of the team’s best defenders and rebounders, which most would say are Kentucky’s two biggest weaknesses.

Thiero missed his sixth straight game on Saturday, but according to John Calipari, the talented forward is “on the path he needs to be” for a return.

On a positive note, Calipari says Thiero is working out now and “is on the path where he needs to be” to return. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 20, 2024

According to reports, Thiero has been dealing with back spasms, which can be incredibly tricky to handle. Especially for a player that is still growing as well.

The last time fans saw Thiero suit up was against the Louisville Cardinals when he took a hard fall and appeared to tweak his back.

Now, with two road matchups on deck for this week, a return to the lineup could be crucial to help add some physicality, especially in what will be a tough matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, then the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday with College GameDay in town.

Either way, it sounds like Thiero’s return should be coming up. We will have to wait and see if that’s Tuesday against South Carolina in what will be a Quad I game, as the Gamecocks are currently in the top 75 of the NET rankings.