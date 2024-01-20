Big Z has legendary UK debut; says he and Coach Cal cried when ruled eligible

Years from now, we might get asked this question: Where were you when Big Z made his debut?

The answer will be different for us all, but one thing will be frequent in the responses… it was awesome.

The Kentucky Wildcats had been fighting the NCAA for 100 days until an email response came through officially clearing Zvonimir Ivisic and making him immediately eligible. With the Georgia Bulldogs in town, let’s just say it was a bad day to be a Dawg, as the Cats cruised to a 105-96 win.

Ivisic sent Rupp Arena into a frenzy during his debut as he finished the night with 13 points on 5-7 shooting and 3-4 from three. He also added five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals.

Including this play to start off the night.

If this is the type of play that Ivisic will bring to the court from here on out, SEC coaches are now trembling, trying to figure out how to stop this Kentucky team on the offensive end of the floor.

Not to mention the impressive play from Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, John Calipari has three 7-footers that can make a serious impact at any moment. This team just got more dangerous as it enters the real meat of SEC play.

What made this day even more special was the emotion Big Z and John Calipari showed when they got the news of his eligibility. According to Z, both men were brought to tears when they heard the news.

Zvonimir Ivisic says that when John Calipari gave him the news that he was eligible, that they cried together in Cal’s office.



“We cried, we both cried…” #BBN pic.twitter.com/cIim2pqwXP — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) January 21, 2024

This is going to be a special rest of the season, folks. Let’s enjoy every second of it.

