Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s fun win over Georgia

Big Z makes a larger-than-life debut as the Cats cruise to a 106-95 win.

By BigBlueDrew
Tre Mitchell Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats entered Saturday’s matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite, ultimately winning by a 105-96 margin.

The expectation was that the Cats would handle a solid 13-4 Georgia team on their home floor. But second-season head coach Mike White’s Bulldogs aren’t exactly a sexy matchup, and the 6 pm ET SEC Network tipoff was helping add any fuel to the fire.

Then news broke that Big Z was officially cleared to join the party - and what a party it became.

In his first five minutes as a Cat, Zvonimir Ivisic electrified the Rupp Arena floor with a block and behind-the-back pass for an Antonio Reeves’ 3-pointer. It wouldn’t stop there. He’d go nuclear for 11 points on 4-4 shooting and three treys in the first half. It was a jaw-dropping performance for the 7-foot-2 stud.

UK would lead by 54-35 at the break and never look back.

It was an old-fashioned butt-kicking from start to finish as Kentucky had 96 points at the under 8-minute timeout.

This Kentucky squad was already loaded with depth and now adding Big Z has added yet another layer of difficulty for the opposition.

Kentucky would put on an offensive clinic tonight with multiple players having huge statistical nights.

The Cats are now 14-3 on the season and will next face South Carolina on the road on Tuesday night.

Box Score

Highlights

MVP

The best part about this team is their versatility and depth. On any given night there are about 7-8 Kentucky players who could be chosen for Player of the Game accolades. Whether it’s scoring or impacting the game in other ways — UK has a plethora of options to choose an MVP from each game.

Tonight, though, there would be no other choice — Big Z would not be denied.

Stats aside, the big man brought the goods in his debut as a Cat. The first few minutes of his career will go down in history as some of the most exciting regular-season basketball that you’ll ever see.

Ivisic would finish 5/7 from the field, 3/4 from three tallying 13 points. For good measure, he’d add five rebounds and two assists.

Also, a shoutout to Tre Mitchell, who scored a team-high 23 points on 8/10 shooting with five boards and four assists vs. one turnover.

Twitter Reactions

