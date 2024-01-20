Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s fun win over Georgia

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats entered Saturday’s matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite, ultimately winning by a 105-96 margin.

The expectation was that the Cats would handle a solid 13-4 Georgia team on their home floor. But second-season head coach Mike White’s Bulldogs aren’t exactly a sexy matchup, and the 6 pm ET SEC Network tipoff was helping add any fuel to the fire.

Then news broke that Big Z was officially cleared to join the party - and what a party it became.

In his first five minutes as a Cat, Zvonimir Ivisic electrified the Rupp Arena floor with a block and behind-the-back pass for an Antonio Reeves’ 3-pointer. It wouldn’t stop there. He’d go nuclear for 11 points on 4-4 shooting and three treys in the first half. It was a jaw-dropping performance for the 7-foot-2 stud.

UK would lead by 54-35 at the break and never look back.

It was an old-fashioned butt-kicking from start to finish as Kentucky had 96 points at the under 8-minute timeout.

This Kentucky squad was already loaded with depth and now adding Big Z has added yet another layer of difficulty for the opposition.

Kentucky would put on an offensive clinic tonight with multiple players having huge statistical nights.

The Cats are now 14-3 on the season and will next face South Carolina on the road on Tuesday night.

Box Score

Highlights

MVP

The best part about this team is their versatility and depth. On any given night there are about 7-8 Kentucky players who could be chosen for Player of the Game accolades. Whether it’s scoring or impacting the game in other ways — UK has a plethora of options to choose an MVP from each game.

Tonight, though, there would be no other choice — Big Z would not be denied.

Stats aside, the big man brought the goods in his debut as a Cat. The first few minutes of his career will go down in history as some of the most exciting regular-season basketball that you’ll ever see.

Ivisic would finish 5/7 from the field, 3/4 from three tallying 13 points. For good measure, he’d add five rebounds and two assists.

Also, a shoutout to Tre Mitchell, who scored a team-high 23 points on 8/10 shooting with five boards and four assists vs. one turnover.

Twitter Reactions

This is off the charts stunning.



Zvonimir Ivisic, 7-foot-2 Croatian freshman cleared to play five hours ago, has 12 points on 4-of-4 3s, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists and a steal in his first five minutes at Kentucky.



It’s 41-24 UK over UGA. UK plus-23 in his 5 minutes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 20, 2024

If Z hits a 3 or gets a big dunk, they may have to put a new roof on Rupp. — Owen (@75toRupp) January 20, 2024

Someone upload all the 1st half Big Z highlights to YouTube right now!!!!!!! I’m about to inject them into my veins. — KY (@KyEngineerin) January 21, 2024

Kentucky 7-foot freshman Zvonimir Ivisic's first half og college basketball:



◾️ 11 PTS

◾️ 4-4 FG

◾️ 3-3 3PT

◾️ 2 STL

◾️ 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/fz1hqBotJ2 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 21, 2024

I'll grant there are a lot of reasons why UK basketball didn't enjoy as much success after 2015, but this team makes it pretty clear that it's mostly just about what players you have. They just have a lot more skilled scorers than any UK team since '15. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 20, 2024

Lost in the Big Z madness is Tre Mitchell absolutely dog-walking this Georgia defense. My goodness. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 21, 2024

Consecutive and-ones for Mitchell, now 15 of his 19 points in the second half. How, exactly, do you defend this Kentucky team?



(SPOILER: You don't.) https://t.co/B7RPpBiOBb — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 21, 2024

89 points with 10 minutes left against a top-50 defense, btw — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) January 21, 2024

Aye dawg I see why the NCAA wanted to keep big Z locked up dude is amazing! — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) January 20, 2024

Kentucky has now scored 85 or more points in 8 straight games, its longest streak since the 2016-17 season. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 21, 2024

I’m having an absolute ball watching this Kentucky team. My heart is just racing.



I really think the whole nation is watching this Kentucky team. — JD Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) January 20, 2024

DJ Wagner with his first career double-double (18 points, career-high 10 assists). — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 21, 2024

Absolute clinic in Lexington by Kentucky.



It’s crazy how much fun this team is to watch. Move and share the ball, have guys who can make plays off the bounce and have guys who can shoot it from deep.



And now they have BIG Z. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 21, 2024

Just what @KentuckyMBB needed a 7’2 big guy who can provide more firepower to an explosive offensive Team - known as BIG Z Ivisic has impressed in 1st 8 minutes of his career. Goes 3-3 on 3’s scores 11 quick points .BBN up 54-35 on UGA - Cats heading for a big big year. @SEC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 21, 2024

Kentucky just scored 105 points on a legitimately good team that is good defensively.



27 assists on 39 made field goals. 14-25 from 3.



Tre Mitchell 23 points. Antonio Reeves 21 points. DJ Wagner 18 points & 10 assists. Zvonimir Ivisic 13 points. Reed Sheppard 12 points.



ELITE! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 21, 2024

Kentucky's 105 points are its most in an SEC game since a 107-79 win over Tennessee on Jan. 15, 2022. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 21, 2024

I guarantee you in 10 years you won’t remember the last 7 minutes



You will remember the Big Z behind the back pass and 4 threes https://t.co/CbhOohqSgo — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 21, 2024

I like this 44 pic.twitter.com/yOOfxnC1UJ — Dan Issel (@DanIssel44) January 21, 2024

.@zvonimir_ivisic waves to the crowd after his postgame TV interview. pic.twitter.com/KRxx85DWR4 — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 21, 2024

