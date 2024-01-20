Mitch Barnhart announces donation to school and UK Athletics made by Jim Master

Zvonimir Ivisic will make his playing debut at Rupp Arena this evening, and he will do so as the Kentucky Wildcats honor a former Final Four squad in the 1983-84 team.

Coached by Joe B. Hall and featuring players such as Sam Bowie, Melvin Turpin, and Kenny Walker, the Cats finished that season at 29-5 and made the Final Four before coming up just short of a National Championship game appearance after falling to Georgetown.

Tonight, the BBN will get the chance to welcome them into Rupp Arena, as some program legends return to the floor.

Mitch Barnhart also announced some exciting news that former UK player, Jim Master will be donating money to the university and the Athletic program he announced in a gathering earlier this afternoon. Keith Farmer of Lex18 had the report.

BREAKING: The 1983-'84 @KentuckyMBB team will be honored at halftime Saturday. Tonight during their reunion, @UKMitchBarnhart announced that former Wildcat Jim Master would be making a donation to the school and athletic department. Master talked about his decision. #BBN pic.twitter.com/mVeIltZk99 — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) January 20, 2024

It’s cool to see former players giving back to the UK Athletic Department, as well as the University as a whole.

Go Cats!