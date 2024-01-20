Former Wildcat Zan Payne gets the start for Louisville

Before the news of Zvonimir Ivisic getting cleared by the NCAA overtook the BBN this afternoon, some Louisville Cardinals news had taken the fanbase by storm.

What was it?

Former Kentucky Wildcats walk-on Zan Payne got the start for Louisville against Wake Forest on Saturday. The Cards left Winston-Salem with another ACC loss, as they dropped to Wake, 90-65.

Payne, the son of head coach and fellow former Wildcat Kenny Payne, finished the game, playing 17 minutes while not recording a shot attempt, rebound, or assist. He only picked up one foul on the day.

After the game, Kenny was asked about the change in the starting lineup when Zan has played sparingly the rest of the season.

According to the UofL Coach, he thought Zan could give them “some solid minutes defensively.”

Louisville HC Kenny Payne says that the decision to start Zan Payne stemmed from the belief that he could “give me solid minutes defensively.”



“I thought he did a decent job.” — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) January 20, 2024

With another loss, this game adds another story to what has been a wild season in the ‘Ville. It feels like this thing is trending towards a tough ending.

Will it lead to Kenny coming back to UK?