Twitter reactions to Big Z being cleared by the NCAA

After a long 172 days since he announced his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats, Zvonimir Ivisic is officially free and eligible to play for the Cats.

News broke early Saturday that Big Z has received his clearance from the NCAA and will be eligible to suit up for the Cats against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The road to get to this point has taken way too long, but at last, the NCAA got it right and will allow him to play.

It is unclear how big of a role Big Z will have this season for the Cats, but a very good Kentucky team just got even better and even deeper than it already was.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

We’re happy to share that @zvonimir_ivisic is eligible to play.



Want to thank everyone at the @universityofky, our @UKAthletics staff and the @NCAA for working through this. Exciting time for @UKCoachCalipari, @KentuckyMBB and #BBN. Go Big Blue! pic.twitter.com/q7sJn0Mb7D — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) January 20, 2024

Me later tonight when Big Z checks into the game for his first time ever. pic.twitter.com/taaDqCmZMn — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) January 20, 2024

Kentucky adding Big Z to the lineup pic.twitter.com/1Rk3zFXOoX — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) January 20, 2024

BREAKING: Kentucky’s Zvonimir Ivisic has been CLEARED BY THE NCAA



The 7’3 Wing dubbed “Croatia’s Unicorn” will be IMMEDIATELY ELIGIBLE



Big Z is FREE ‼️



pic.twitter.com/Zz3u5kg2R8 — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) January 20, 2024

We did it! Big Z is free! pic.twitter.com/n4b73Cu8hH — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) January 20, 2024

Kentucky has exploded! We back.



Now let’s get Adou healthy

Welcome Big Z! — JD Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) January 20, 2024

When Big Z checks in tonight, it will be an all-time Rupp Arena moment. — Anthony Wireman (@awireman) January 20, 2024

@zvonimir_ivisic congrats big Z! BBN can’t wait to see you on the court. You have waited your turn and now you can show out! — Matt (@UKBlue_24) January 20, 2024

I’m happy for Big Z. Excited to see him play. But why did it take this long? It’s unfair when NCAA nonsense impacts a young player. John Calipari said Big Z had lost weight while he was waiting on this. The NCAA is like 0-27 over the last few years. It’s time for a new model. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) January 20, 2024

Big Z standing ovation tonight in Rupp pic.twitter.com/ffMlYM6l0F — Big Blue Carti (@BigBlueCarti) January 20, 2024

Said on Friday's @AaronTorresPod that I expected for Kentucky freshman Zvonimir Ivisic to be cleared soon - and it is official today.



More than anything - just happy for the kid.



He's been through enough. It's time to let him play.



Big Z, officially freed https://t.co/FtPX120f3V — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 20, 2024

NCAA saw that billboard and realized they did not want that smoke. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) January 20, 2024

NCAA, YOU are the latest victim of cyberbullying. https://t.co/fxQA0mxQfg — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) January 20, 2024

uh-oh — Adou Thiero (@Adou_Thiero) January 20, 2024

A pretty good Kentucky team just got even better. Big news for Big Blue Nation — and college basketball. Long-awaited news in Lexington. https://t.co/378FPq69Rq — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 20, 2024

Joe B. will be smiling down when Cal trots out the Triplet Towers. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) January 20, 2024

