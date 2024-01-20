 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News BIG Z IS FREE!!!

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Big Z being cleared by the NCAA

Big Z is free!

By Adam Haste
/ new
NCAA Basketball: St. Joseph at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After a long 172 days since he announced his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats, Zvonimir Ivisic is officially free and eligible to play for the Cats.

News broke early Saturday that Big Z has received his clearance from the NCAA and will be eligible to suit up for the Cats against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The road to get to this point has taken way too long, but at last, the NCAA got it right and will allow him to play.

It is unclear how big of a role Big Z will have this season for the Cats, but a very good Kentucky team just got even better and even deeper than it already was.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go CATS!!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...