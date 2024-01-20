Kentucky vs. Georgia game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 6 PM ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

It has been a snowy week in Lexington, but that shouldn’t slow down this offense.

After Tuesday’s performance against Mississippi State, Kentucky is now the top scoring offense in college basketball, averaging 90.8 PPG.

There is no stopping this offense; there are only hopes to contain it or outscore it for other teams, as we saw against Texas A&M.

All the Cats have to do is play average defense, giving up around 70-75 PPG, and that should get the job done nearly every time. But that’s a big “if” — we have to see improvement on that end first.

Georgia is coming into this matchup with all the confidence in the world. They are also 3-1 in conference play, and they nearly got a victory against Tennessee last Saturday as well. This should be a fun one.

Making this game even more special is that Zvonimir Ivisic was just cleared by the NCAA, so may FINALLY get to make his Kentucky debut today.

What a scene that would be!

