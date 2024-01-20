Saturday Headlines: Georgia Gameday Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats had a slight hiccup at Texas A&M last Saturday, as their defense couldn’t hold up against an Aggies offense that has been incredibly average, and as a result, John Calipari’s team saw their third loss of the season.

This Wednesday, the Wildcats were a bit better on defense against Mississippi State and bounced back with a win.

This Saturday, Kentucky plays host to the Georgia Bulldogs and oddsmakers seem to believe Kentucky will win by a wide margin.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is favored by -11.5 points. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is also giving the Wildcats an 84.6% chance to win the game.

But will it be that easy for Kentucky?

This Georgia team is 13-4 on the year and has claimed victory in 11 of their last 12 games. They gave Tennessee a run for their money in a close loss last weekend while having already beaten the likes of Florida Mizzou, Arkansas, and South Carolina.

The Bulldogs are also a deep team, with 11 players averaging at least one basket per game.

Kentucky’s offense — led by Antonio Reeves — has been historically great. But their defense has been penetrated by nearly every opponent they’ve faced.

In order to win convincingly (as the oddsmakers predict), the Wildcats will need another strong effort on offense and an improvement on the defensive end of the court.

Let us know your prediction for tonight’s game in the comment section below.

Tweet of the Day

All-purpose playmaker @BarionBrown was named to the @AP_Sports All-Bowl Team as a kick returner.https://t.co/nk9vMUtGlb — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 19, 2024

He’s such an electric player.

Headlines

