Tyler Ulis says this is probably Cal’s best “all-around offensive team”

This Kentucky Wildcats team is fun. They are a straight-up blast to watch, especially on the offensive end.

While the defensive end still leaves some to be desired, this team can run with the best of the best at the collegiate level, and with the talent they can put on the court, there’s no reason they can’t drop 90 points a game.

Assistant coach Tyler Ulis, who had a stint with several NBA teams before returning to Kentucky on Cal’s staff, agrees, calling this potentially John Calipari’s best all-around offensive team.

"This is probably (Calipari's) best all around offensive team"@tulis3 joins @KeithFarmer18 for this week's Coaches Corner, presented by @budlight . pic.twitter.com/J3bAIa0Luf — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 19, 2024

Ulis was among the best floor generals to come through Lexington, so it is high praise coming from the former star guard. He was in Lexington from 2014-16 before being taken in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft.

That said, Kentucky does sit 1st in the NCAA in points per game at 90.8.

That takes into consideration 362 colleges as well, and the Cats sit atop them all. They have scored at least 90 points in three straight games and have helped exceed the projected total for their game in 13 of 16 battles.

It takes a variety of scoring options to get to that level. Kentucky has five players averaging double figures, and they all shoot better than 44% from the field, with three of the five topping 50%.

Kentucky is efficient from both 2-point and 3-point range, and it is also among the best free-throw shooting teams in the nation. This team has it all, and they will be lethal if they can figure it out on the defensive end of the court come March.