Florida Football under investigation

The Florida Gators program has been a tough one to watch over the last few years. After the departure of Dan Mullen, Billy Napier took over the reins and has struggled to get the team headed back to the top tier of the SEC, going 11-14 over the past two seasons.

Well, with today’s report, it could get harder.

According to a report by Matt Barker of the Tampa Bay Times, the Gators are under investigation by the NCAA. They received a notice of inquiry back on June 9th, but according to the report, it is unclear what the investigation is surrounding.

This investigation follows one that came under the Mullen tenure in 2020. The NCAA found a Level II and a Level III, which stemmed from improper contact and Mullen and an assistant meeting with a recruit before the timeline allowed by the NCAA.

No clue what this investigation could mean, but should be an interesting one to follow as Napier heads into a key season with the Gators.