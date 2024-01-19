Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) are set to host a very solid Georgia Bulldogs team (13-4, 3-1 SEC) that’s won 11 of their last 12 games and have yet to lose a true road game.

While the Wildcats are 9-1 on their home court thus far into the season, Georgia comes into Rupp with a 3-1 conference record with its only loss coming against Tennessee in a game that was much closer than many had expected.

Georgia has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season with Jabri Abdur-Rahim being the biggest threat, scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists. Noah Thomasson is also very serviceable as he averages 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for the Bulldogs.

Silas Demary Jr. is another name to watch for on Saturday as he gets the Bulldogs 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

As a team, the Bulldogs are currently outscoring their opponents by 5.5 points a game with a +94 scoring differential overall. Georgia also puts up 75.5 points per game, which is 165th in the nation, and gives up 70.0 per contest, which ranks 135th nationally.

From beyond the arc, Georgia connects on 8.4 3-pointers per game which is 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.2% from three while its opponents are shooting just 29.2%.

In the turnover battle, Georgia and its opponents have been mostly even as the Bulldogs commit 10.7 per game and force 11.4 a contest.

As far as Kentucky, questions still linger about Adou Thiero’s availability as the Cats, which will most likely be answered during warm-ups on Saturday night.

Tipoff against the Bulldogs is currently set for 6 pm ET inside Rupp Arena.

Now, how do you see this one playing out? Kentucky is currently an 11.5-point favorite via DraftKings.

Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

