Fred Farrier II, Kristian Story, and Gerald Mincey sign with Kentucky

The Kentucky Football team has added three transfers to its 2024 roster, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday.

Wide receiver Fred Farrier II (UAB), offensive lineman Gerald Mincey (Tennessee), and defensive back Kristian Story (Alabama) are on campus and will participate in spring workouts.

Below are their UK Athletics profiles.

Fred Farrier II, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 180, Jr-Tr, Frankfort, Kentucky (UAB/Franklin County)

X - @FFarrier2 | Instagram - @f.farrier.2

Transferred to Kentucky after three seasons at UAB … Played in 28 career games with one start and totaled 28 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns for the Blazers … Will have two seasons of eligibility remaining … Saw action in all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 … Recorded 18 catches for 266 yards and one touchdown … Played in all 13 games with one start as a redshirt freshman in 2022 … Caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a score … Redshirted in 2021 but saw action in three games … Considered a three-star prospect coming out of Franklin County High School in Frankfort, Kentucky … Played both receiver and defensive back for the Flyers … As a senior in 2020, played in 11 games and totaled 58 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns … Also scored on a punt return, interception return and a rushing attempt … Charted 39 tackles as a senior defensive back … Coached by Eddie James.

Gerald Mincey, Offensive Line, 6-6, 337, Sr-Tr, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Tennessee/Florida/Cardinal Gibbons)

X - @GeraldMincey | Instagram - @geraldm1ncey

Transferred to Kentucky after two seasons at Tennessee and two seasons at Florida … Will have one season of eligibility remaining … Has played in 32 career games (21 at UT and 11 at UF) … Made 13 starts, all at UT … Transferred to UT from Florida in January of 2022 … Played in all 12 games with six starts for the Vols in 2023, seeing action on 510 snaps and allowing only two sacks … Played in nine games with seven starts in 2022 … Part of an offensive line that was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award for the first time in school history … Saw action on 457 offensive snaps and allowed only one sack … Saw action in 10 games as a reserve lineman at Florida as a redshirt freshman in 2021 … Redshirted the 2020 season at UF but saw his first collegiate action against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl … Rated a consensus three-star prospect out of high school and the No. 48 offensive tackle in the country according to the 247Sports Composite … A standout at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida … Helped lead CGHS to a FHSAA Class 5A state championship his junior season.

Kristian Story, Defensive Back, 6-1, 211, Sr-Tr, Lanett, Alabama (Alabama/Lanett)

X - @only1kstory| Instagram - @1kstory

Transferred to Kentucky after three seasons at Alabama … Will have one season of eligibility remaining … Graduated from Alabama with a degree in sport management … Has played in 36 career games with two starting assignments … Totaled 22 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in his career for the Tide … Saw action in 13 games with two starts in 2023 … Totaled 15 tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard) and also broke up two passes and recorded an interception … Played in 13 games and recorded five tackles in 2022 … Saw action in 12 games, primarily on special teams, in 2021 … Totaled two tackles … Redshirted in 2020 and did not see action … A consensus four-star prospect out of Lanett High School … An all-around athlete who played quarterback and safety … Set the record for career touchdowns in the history of the Alabama High School Athletics Association with 175 total scores ... Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game ... Finished his career with 13,219 yards of total offense while also setting the AHSAA record ... Led Lanett to the 2019 Alabama State Championship ... Earned Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honors ... Earned all-state honors as a safety in 1A following the 2018 season ... Threw for 2,434 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 to go along with 1,207 rushing yards and 16 scores ... Added 33 tackles and nine interceptions on defense as a junior ... Threw for 3,286 yards and 35 scores while rushing for 765 yards and seven scores in 2018 ... Coached by his father Clifford Story at Lanett.

With these three additions, Kentucky now has 10 transfers in the 2024 class. They join quarterback Beau Allen (Georgia Southern), wide receiver Raymond Cottrell (Texas A&M), offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (Florida), inside linebacker Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson (Georgia), wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin (North Texas), running back Chip Trayanum (Ohio State) and quarterback Brock Vandagriff (Georgia).