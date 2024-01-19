Gerald Mincey calls out Tennessee fans; reveals he played through torn MCL last season

The Kentucky Wildcats landed an important commitment from Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, helping bolster the Big Blue Wall heading into the 2024 season.

A former Florida transfer as well, Mincey is best known for his effectiveness in the run game, and now to the BBN, he will become a fan-favorite for calling out the Volunteer fanbase.

Mincey put out a tweet on Thursday afternoon that mentions him seeing the negative comments from the Tennessee fanbase, and that he also played with a torn MCL this past season in Knoxville.

Mincey also let everyone know he’s looking forward to the Wildcats’ November 2nd game at Tennessee.

One thing that the transfer portal has brought is even more nastiness from fanbases of schools that lost players to the portal. We all also know that Tennessee fans have a section of the fanbase that can be the worst, and this is yet another instance that gives credence to that belief.

For Kentucky, Mincey is projected to be a vital piece of the o-line and will likely enter spring practice in a position battle for the starting right tackle spot with another former transfer in Courtland Ford.

Should be a fun one to watch.