Friday Headlines: Wally Szczerbiak Picks Kentucky to Make Final Four

We’re halfway through the college basketball season and in the heat of conference play. While there are several teams that appear to be very good, there isn’t a clear-cut “great” team.

But now that teams are battle-tested, which are the “best four” in the country?

The case can be made the Kentucky Wildcats are one of those four. They have a Hall of Fame coach in John Calipari, one of the best scorers in the country in Antonio Reeves, one of the best offenses during the Calipari era, several talented freshmen — including a few that have been a welcomed surprise — and a roster Calipari can create multiple lineups with.

There’s so much to like about this year’s team, and CBS Sports College Basketball analyst Wally Szczerbiak is on board. Szczerbiak posted on social media that he’s picking Calipari’s Wildcats as one of the four teams he believes will make the Final Four in Phoenix.

How do you feel about @wallyball’s Final Four? pic.twitter.com/xsHarnm7No — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) January 18, 2024

Szczerbiak also predicts Kentucky will be joined by Purdue, North Carolina, and UConn. Similar to Kentucky, those three teams have a lot in common with the Wildcats. They all have significant wins already this season (with Kentucky holding a victory over UNC), all are extremely well-coached, and all have very deep rosters with strong team chemistry.

It’s still a bit early to predict Final Four teams, but if Kentucky is to make a return to the Final Four — this is the year.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comment section below.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd.

