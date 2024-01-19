Class of 2026 QB Ely Hamrick receives offer from Kentucky

With Liam Coen’s future still up in the air, the Kentucky Wildcats are still recruiting for future quarterbacks, with Brock Vandagriff set to be here for two more years and the hope of Cutter Boley taking over after Vandagriff runs out of eligibility.

As for the class of 2025, Kentucky has already received a verbal commitment with 3-star quarterback Stone Saunders.

Kentucky is still needing a quarterback for the class of 2026, as they have already offered five quarterbacks in the class in Jackson Taylor, Mason Holtzclaw, Cam O’Hara, Kane Archer, and most recently, Ely Hamrick.

Hamrick is a 6-foot-4, 208-pound quarterback from Asheville, North Carolina. He recently scored an offer from Kentucky and spoke with A Sea of Blue about what the offer means to him.

“It was an awesome feeling, it was a dream come true,” Hamrick tells A Sea of Blue. “I grew up in North Carolina, so it’s relatively close to where I am, so I definitely want to stay close to home whenever I make my decision, but to get my first SEC offer was definitely like a dream come true.”

With Hamrick, his recruiting agency has been sending his tapes around to different schools, and Kentucky took notice of his game. That’s one of the reasons why Vince Marrow offered Hamrick.

“They sent out my film to them and [Kentucky] really liked me,” said Hamrick. “I got another call from coach [Vince] Marrow, and he said, ‘We really like you, and we want to offer you a full scholarship to the University of Kentucky.’”

Hamrick eventually wants to make it to the NFL, and he believes if he does commit to the Wildcats, they can get him there.

“I think any really SEC school, Kentucky especially, would just be awesome,” Hamrick says. “My end goal is to be in the NFL and be the best I can be, and Kentucky would definitely be a very good stepping stone to making it to that.”

As for whether there is any team leading in his recruitment, Hamrick says it is Kentucky due to it being his first SEC offer, but he’s still open to any school since it is early on in his recruitment.

For Hamrick’s future, he just wants to continue to work on his game and improve upon it while also starting to set up visits to camps in the spring and summer.