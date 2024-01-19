Kevin Powell sets decision date following offer from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats seemed to have the class of 2024 class all wrapped up at the high school level after a successful early signing day in December.

However, another player has surfaced as a potential option for the Cats.

Kevin Powell, a 5-foot-11 and 170-pound defensive back from Coconut Creek (FL), picked up an offer from the Cats on Wednesday and has now set his decision date for February 7th.

Alongside Kentucky, Powell also has drawn interest from Miami, Florida State, Bowling Green, and Miami (OH), while holding offers from Bowling Green and Akron. He is unranked in all major recruiting services.

Powell also recently spoke with Jacob Polacheck of KSR, and talked through a visit he took to Lexington in June for a camp and a tour of the campus.

“It was actually amazing,” Powell told Polacheck. “I killed my one-on-one reps and played some receiver too. I got love from Coach [Chris] Collins up there. Coach [Mike] Stoops already knew me, so when I got up there, it already felt great. I love the campus. I saw the facilities and all of that.”

With some needed depth at the safety and corner positions, Powell fits the mold of players who have had success in the secondary under Mark Stoops.

Heading into a commitment in the next few weeks, you have to like where the Cats stand in this one.