John Calipari calls on fans to bring the noise vs. Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action against Mississippi State on Wednesday night, and the fans showed up, even with bad weather this week making travel more dangerous than usual.

The fans did not disappoint, as the Wildcats went on to roll past the Bulldogs with a 90-77 win after losing to Texas A&M on Saturday. With the win, Kentucky improved to 13-3 on the season and 2-1 in SEC play.

After the game, head coach John Calipari credited the fans for showing up and hopes to see the same Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Everybody wants to have engaged fans,” Calipari says. “I just walked into that arena. This Georgia game, I want it to sound...when I went to the Philadelphia Phillies playoff game, folks, I got chills. It was so loud, and people were so engaged. I want that Georgia game to feel that way...like it is — that’s our fans having a 10-point edge, being those people. And today they were really good.”

Calipari even encouraged the older fans to make an impact while at the game, even if they are sitting down.

“And I know some of you are older. You can do it sitting. You don’t have to stand. You can wave and scream. And if someone says, ‘Come on, you’re losing your mind,’ say, ‘Coach told us to. Go talk to him. He’s on the other side of the court. Go talk to him.’”

So far this season, Georgia is 13-4 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, with the only loss for them being a narrow defeat against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs have also won 11 of their last 12 games, so it will be a fight this Saturday in Rupp Arena, and Cal knows it.

