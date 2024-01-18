Liam Coen won’t be going to Ohio State

The Kentucky Wildcats have dodged one bullet in their quest to keep offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Not long after news broke that Coen would interview to be the Chicago Bears’ OC, Matt Jones reported that Coen was also in play to be Ohio State’s next offensive play-caller.

That won’t happen, as the Buckeyes have tabbed Bill O’Brien to be the school’s new offensive coordinator, according to Pete Thamel.

Sources: Ohio State is set to hire longtime NFL head coach Bill O’Brien as the school’s new offensive coordinator. O’Brien served last season as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and has been the head coach at the Texans and in the Big Ten at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/19e2iXv6oe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

It’s unclear how serious of a candidate Coen was in this search, but had an offer been made, it’s hard to see him turning down a program with the allure of Ohio State, who figures to be one of the top favorites to make the College Football Playoff next season when it expands to 12 teams.

It still appears the Bears are a threat to hire Coen away, though they’re casting a wide net in their search for an OC. There will likely be other NFL teams interested in Coen once they hire their next head coach. Those teams are the Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks.

Let’s hope Kentucky is able to hold onto Coen, as this offense has a wealth of potential next season.