Kenny Payne makes things worse after loss to North Carolina

The Louisville Cardinals have started to play better basketball as of late, despite their record. They picked up a huge win over Miami a few weeks back and played North Carolina to a closer game than many thought they would on Wednesday night.

The loss wasn’t the biggest problem on Wednesday night, however. That would be an answer by Kenny Payne in his postgame press conference.

Payne was asked to compare his rebuild to that of Hubert Davis at North Carolina. Here was the UofL coaches response:

“Well, I didn’t inherit the same thing he inherited. What I inherited was a broken something and my job is to clean it up,” Payne said. “To answer your question, I don’t really know exactly, but to me, this is, to me, in my world, inheriting what I inherited, this is really year one for me, because this is the first time I get to bring my players in and start the process of rebuilding a program.

“But that’s just to me. Other people may see that differently. I don’t know, but that’s how I feel about it. I wish I inherited something similar to what Hubert inherited because I think he started out slow, but as the year went on, he had a great year.”

The Cards are 6-11 (1-5) to this point in the season. Once again way below the expectations of the Louisville program and fanbase. Not helping Louisville feel any better is that Jeff Goodman ranked Payne as the worst hire for a men’s program since 2000.

Things are bad in the ‘Ville. Unfortunately, this is just another feather in the cap of what has been a very weird and rough season on the court and off it.

The BBN still loves Kenny.