Kentucky Basketball makes history vs. Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats have been scoring at an insane rate this season, averaging 90.8 points per game and ranked No. 1 in the NCAA for most points per game, according to Sports Reference.

Even crazier is the fact that Kentucky has been playing basketball for 121 seasons and, for the first time in school history, has scored at least 81 points in 15 of the first 16 games of a season.

This, according to UK statistician Corey Price.

.@KentuckyMBB has been playing basketball for 121 seasons now. This is the first time in school history that Kentucky has scored at least 81 points in 15 of their first 16 games of a season. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 18, 2024

So far this season, Kentucky is shooting 49.6% from the field goal, which is No. 13 in the NCAA. As for the 3-point field goal percentage, they are shooting 39.3%, which is No. 11 in the NCAA, according to Sports Reference.

It isn’t that hard to believe they are scoring so easily due to the roster having five players score in double-digits, including Antonio Reeves at 19.4 points per game, Rob Dillingham at 14.5 ppg, Tre Mitchell at 13.0 ppg, D.J. Wagner at 12.4 ppg, and Reed Sheppard at 11.8 ppg.

With five players scoring in the double digits, it is no surprise Kentucky is making history within the program, and two of those five players mentioned above come off the bench in Dillingham and Sheppard, so to have two double-digit scorers come off the bench just shows how versatile this team is.

If Kentucky can continue to play up-tempo and also make their shots as they have been all season long, they can continue to make history within the program and could have a great chance to compete for the NCAA Championship game in Glendale, Arizona.