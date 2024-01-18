Malachi Moreno visits Kentucky for win over Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column Wednesday night as they knocked off the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 90-77.

They also did so with a very important in-state recruit in attendance: Malachi Moreno.

The 4-star big man made the short drive to Rupp Arena from Georgetown and was seated right behind the UK bench during the game.

Class of 2025 Kentucky recruit Malachi Moreno at tonight's UK - Mississippi State game.



Moreno, at 6-foot-11 and 210 pounds, plays for Great Crossing High School and is considered the No. 1 player in the Bluegrass state in the class of 2025. He’s also the No. 62 prospect in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

After picking up an offer from Kentucky back in October, Moreno has seen his recruitment take off over the last several months, now holding offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Baylor, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, and several others. He has taken one official visit, which was to Iowa back on October 7th.

John Calipari and his staff have done a great job keeping the top in-state talent in Kentucky the last few seasons by signing Reed Sheppard and Travis Perry.

Will Moreno be the next Kentucky high school player to rock the blue and white? Many think there is a very good chance.

