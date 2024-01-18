 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Headlines: Calipari reaches 400 wins at Kentucky

A big milestone for the UK head coach.

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at Kentucky

John Calipari has now won 400 games at the University of Kentucky.

John Calipari reached the milestone win during last night’s 90-77 win at Rupp Arena over Mississippi State, improving Kentucky to 13-3 in the process.

According to UK stat guru Corey Price, Calipari’s 400th win coming after 516 games makes him the 8th-fastest to reach that mark at one school.

It’s quite the accomplishment for Calipari, who owns a 77.5 percent winning percentage during his time in Lexington.

But in typical Cal fashion, take a look at how he responded to a question about his 400th Kentucky win during his postgame presser.

Calipari is only the second coach in school history to reach 400 wins at Kentucky with Joe B. Hall behind him at 297 and Tubby Smith behind him at 263.

And overall, Calipari now has 803 career wins (which is the NCAA number calculated after leaving out vacated wins), which is only two behind Rick Byrd, who sits at 13th on the all-time list, and three behind former UK coach Eddie Sutton, who sits at 12th all-time.

Congrats to Coach Cal on winning #400 at Kentucky!

That’s good company.

