Thursday Headlines: Calipari reaches 400 wins at Kentucky

John Calipari has now won 400 games at the University of Kentucky.

John Calipari reached the milestone win during last night’s 90-77 win at Rupp Arena over Mississippi State, improving Kentucky to 13-3 in the process.

According to UK stat guru Corey Price, Calipari’s 400th win coming after 516 games makes him the 8th-fastest to reach that mark at one school.

Fastest Division I men’s basketball head coaches to 400 wins at a single school:



- 477 games, Adolph Rupp (Kentucky)

- 484 games, Bill Self (Kansas)

- 494 games, Jerry Tarkanian (UNLV)

- 496 games, Roy Williams (Kansas)

- 499 games, Mark Few (Gonzaga)

- 510 games, Henry Iba… — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 18, 2024

It’s quite the accomplishment for Calipari, who owns a 77.5 percent winning percentage during his time in Lexington.

But in typical Cal fashion, take a look at how he responded to a question about his 400th Kentucky win during his postgame presser.

John Calipari on winning his 400th game at Kentucky:



"Their (Miss. St) players came up to me and said, 'Congratulations on 400.' I went "Oh sh**, I forgot.' My players didn't have any idea. They just want to know what we're eating... You stay long enough and you have enough… pic.twitter.com/VLVAAkDvdv — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 18, 2024

Calipari is only the second coach in school history to reach 400 wins at Kentucky with Joe B. Hall behind him at 297 and Tubby Smith behind him at 263.

And overall, Calipari now has 803 career wins (which is the NCAA number calculated after leaving out vacated wins), which is only two behind Rick Byrd, who sits at 13th on the all-time list, and three behind former UK coach Eddie Sutton, who sits at 12th all-time.

Congrats to Coach Cal on winning #400 at Kentucky!

Tweet of the Day

Per @aidancdunn, this is the list of Kentucky players to average 18 points and shoot 40% from 3 in the last 30 years:



Jodie Meeks

Jamal Murray

Antonio Reeves (at the moment)



Might be time for a bit more Reeves hype. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 18, 2024

That’s good company.

