 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John Calipari says Big Z will play if ruled eligible; reacts to #FreeBigZ billboard

Calipari does not intend to redshirt Big Z if he is eligible.

By Adam Haste
/ new
Zvonimir Ivisic. Reed Sheppard. Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena.

However, the Cats are still without one of their bigs, as Zvonimir Ivisic has still not been cleared by the NCAA.

There is no doubt that Big Z will be a topic of discussion until we have an official word from the NCAA on his eligibility.

After the game, John Calipari was asked about Big Z’s role should he be ruled eligible, and Calipari said that he would not redshirt him and that he would play.

“I’ll play him. I don’t know how much.” He also added that Z has been too good of a teammate and a student not to play if he is ruled eligible.

Calipari also reacted to the #FreeBigZ billboard going up outside the NCAA headquarters.

“Our fans, they’re crazy, and I love them.”

Hopefully, this doesn’t last too much longer, and we get a ruling from the NCAA sooner rather than later.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, GO CATS!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...