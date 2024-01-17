WATCH UK student nails a half-court shot to win $10K

The Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena on Wednesday evening after a short road trip over the weekend.

As they have for the last several seasons at the under-12 media timeout, one lucky fan gets the chance to make a half-court shot that would send them home with $10,000 courtesy of Central Bank.

For the first time this season, one UK student stepped to the line and drilled the shot on his final attempt, bringing this Wednesday night Rupp crowd to their feet.

In what has been an early back-and-forth battle between the Cats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the arena definitely needs some life to help push this team to victory tonight. Maybe this shot will help bolster the vibes inside Rupp throughout the remainder of the game.

Will we see another person make the shot this season? Who knows, but the shot tonight was electric.

A Kentucky student hits the half-court shot for $10,000 and Rupp roars!#BBN pic.twitter.com/pmGoIGPtbN — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 18, 2024

HALF COURT SHOT pic.twitter.com/r4Nd31MjD0 — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) January 18, 2024

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, GO CATS!!!