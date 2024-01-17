Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats cruising past Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena Wednesday evening as they welcomed the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Lexington. In the first matchup of this season between the two teams, the Cats defeated the Bulldogs, 90-77.

Tonight’s game started off as a back-and-forth affair between the two teams, maybe even giving some fans flashbacks to Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M. The defense struggled early especially guarding the 3-point line, but after an early time out called by John Calipari, the game and the momentum shifted in the Cats favor rather quickly.

Led by Antonio Reeves and Rob Dillingham, Kentucky took the lead to the locker room, 47-29.

The second half saw the Cats take a slight regression from the first. In under three minutes, the Bulldogs cut Kentucky’s lead from 18 to six points. After another timeout by Coach Cal, the Cats turned on the cruise control, quickly getting the lead back up to 15 in a matter of minutes.

Kentucky now moves to 13-3 on the season, and will now shift their focus to the Georgia Bulldogs.

It should be another fun one in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The mantra of the season continues; Just keep winning.

Go Cats!

Highlights

Game MVP

We have to hand this award once again to fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves.

He finished the night with 27 points on 8/12 shooting (2/5 from deep), while also adding four rebounds and three assists.

It has likely been understated, but the jump Reeves has made in his second season in Lexington has been huge. He has now turned himself into a three-level scorer while also flashing the athleticism to make plays on defense and pull down rebounds.

When he returned, we all heard the stories of this freshman class asking him to come be a part of something special. If he keeps playing like this, cutting down nets in late March is quite possible.

Who was your MVP tonight? Let us know in the comments section!

Twitter Reactions

When's the last time you thought, "Mississippi State's a good offensive team. They're gonna be tough to defend"? — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 18, 2024

Kentucky's best Kicks on Court tonight! #BBN



Rob Dillingham: Custom Nike Kobe 8 Kentucky PE

Aaron Bradshaw: Nike Lebron 21 Kentucky PE

Brennan Canada: Nike Kobe 5 "5 Rings"

Justin Edwards/DJ Wagner: Nike Kobe 4 "Black Mamba" pic.twitter.com/SrAqq9uRtz — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 18, 2024

HALF COURT SHOT



Gannon McMahon won $10k courtesy of Central Bank! pic.twitter.com/WWODwyhz8b — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) January 18, 2024

That’s the best Defensive Half Kentucky has played all season.



Awesome to see — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 18, 2024

Up at the break. pic.twitter.com/TV0Z1g1vTX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 18, 2024

Ugo just might be a player, folks. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 18, 2024

Sure is nice to have a thermo-nuclear offense, though, if you can’t defend. Blink again, it’s 15. https://t.co/vCEFm0ZHYv — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 18, 2024

Cal did it! 2 bigs — D9NSTY-UK (@scoutingU) January 18, 2024

John Calipari opens his presser saying Kentucky threw a new wrinkle out there in pick-and-roll defense and it worked. Team told on itself: "They can guard."



Adds Mississippi State is a top-10 defensive team nationally: "I think we got to 90. Did we get to 90?" — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 18, 2024

The leap Reeves has taken from year 1 to year 2 in Lexington is not being talked about enough — Mark Stoops Burner Parody (@BBN_Commenter) January 18, 2024

Tonight’s win gives John Calipari’s his 400th win at Kentucky.



Overall record at UK: 400-116 (77.5%)



Still a bit away from Adolph Rupp’s record at Kentucky of 876 wins. pic.twitter.com/tn5K7NX5AW — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 18, 2024

Calipari on Saturday's game: "Georgia has not lost a road game. They're so excited about coming here and playing. Mike (White)'s got them playing now." — John Clay (@johnclayiv) January 18, 2024

Cal asked about the #FreeBigZ billboard:



"Again, our fans are crazy. And I love that. ... Doing that shows how the fans are here." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 18, 2024

