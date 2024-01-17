 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats cruising past Mississippi State

Just keep winning.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Wildcat Mascot Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena Wednesday evening as they welcomed the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Lexington. In the first matchup of this season between the two teams, the Cats defeated the Bulldogs, 90-77.

Tonight’s game started off as a back-and-forth affair between the two teams, maybe even giving some fans flashbacks to Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M. The defense struggled early especially guarding the 3-point line, but after an early time out called by John Calipari, the game and the momentum shifted in the Cats favor rather quickly.

Led by Antonio Reeves and Rob Dillingham, Kentucky took the lead to the locker room, 47-29.

The second half saw the Cats take a slight regression from the first. In under three minutes, the Bulldogs cut Kentucky’s lead from 18 to six points. After another timeout by Coach Cal, the Cats turned on the cruise control, quickly getting the lead back up to 15 in a matter of minutes.

Kentucky now moves to 13-3 on the season, and will now shift their focus to the Georgia Bulldogs.

It should be another fun one in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The mantra of the season continues; Just keep winning.

Go Cats!

Box Score

Highlights

Game MVP

We have to hand this award once again to fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves.

He finished the night with 27 points on 8/12 shooting (2/5 from deep), while also adding four rebounds and three assists.

It has likely been understated, but the jump Reeves has made in his second season in Lexington has been huge. He has now turned himself into a three-level scorer while also flashing the athleticism to make plays on defense and pull down rebounds.

When he returned, we all heard the stories of this freshman class asking him to come be a part of something special. If he keeps playing like this, cutting down nets in late March is quite possible.

Who was your MVP tonight? Let us know in the comments section!

Twitter Reactions

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go CATS!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...