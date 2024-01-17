Will Reed Sheppard be a one and done?

Greetings BBN!

For this week’s A Sea Of Blue Reacts, we’re simply asking if you believe Reed Sheppard will be back next season, or if he’ll be the Kentucky Wildcats’ latest one and done.

It certainly appears to be trending toward the latter, as Sheppard has been one of the biggest surprises in all of college basketball.

Oh, and he’s being consistently projected as a first-round pick in NBA Mock Drafts, with several having him land in the lottery. If he’s safely projected in the lottery when the season ends, expect him to go pro.

Saying this, what do you think it will happen? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

