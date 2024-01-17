Nate Oats reprimanded after physical contact with Missouri player

During a game on Tuesday night, the Missouri Tigers faced off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama went on to blowout Missouri, 93-75, but the talk of the game was when Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats made contact with a Missouri player.

The incident happened going into the under-8 timeout during the first half right by the Alabama bench. The Alabama player, Aaron Estrada, and the Missouri player, Anthony Robinson, got into it by fighting for the basketball, which resulted in Estrada getting a foul and a minor altercation between the players.

It was broken off very quickly, but Oats appeared to lay his hands on Robinson, pushing him off of Estrada. Many thought Oats would get a technical or ejected from the game, but neither happened.

Last night Dennis Gates discussed Nate Oats in the postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/xGkVbOqth5 — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) January 17, 2024

Since then, the SEC has reprimanded Oats, and he will not be suspended or fined. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey believed Oats should not have done what he did during the game.

“Nate Oats’ actions were unacceptable and violated the expectations for conduct and sportsmanship as established by the membership of the Southeastern Conference,” said Sankey. “Under no circumstances should a coach make intentional contact with a student-athlete on an opposing team.”

Although Oats will not be suspended or fined, it is a good learning experience for all coaches to not make contact with other players in the future.